WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | tariffs | supreme court | donald trump

Judge Orders Imports Cleared Without Struck-Down Tariffs

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 05:41 PM EST

A U.S. trade court judge on Wednesday ordered the government to finalize goods entries into the U.S. without assessing tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court last month, according to a court filing.

The order could affect millions of shipments of goods.

As of Dec. 10, there were 19.2 million entries into the U.S. for which a final tariff or duty had not been assessed, which are known as unliquidated.

Richard Eaton of the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered that all unliquidated entries were to be finalized without assessing the illegal tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the law President Donald Trump used to try to impose them.

The U.S. government collected more than $130 billion in illegal tariff payments but the Supreme Court did not provide guidance for issuing refunds, creating confusion over how importers would be reimbursed.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A U.S. trade court judge on Wednesday ordered the government to finalize goods entries into the U.S. without assessing tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court last month, according to a court filing.
trump administration, tariffs, supreme court, donald trump
145
2026-41-04
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 05:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved