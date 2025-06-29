WATCH TV LIVE

Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie Form off Mexico's Southeast and Southwest Coasts

Sunday, 29 June 2025 12:00 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico's southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days.

The storm's center was located about 90 miles (140 kilometers) east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and about 165 miles (about 265 kilometers) southeast of Tampico, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to strengthen slightly before it reaches the coast of southeastern Mexico. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Forecasters said that the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie formed off Mexico's southwest coast. It was located about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Acapulco and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effected for Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane on Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

