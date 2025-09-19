Macron's Have 'Photos' Proving She's Woman in Candace Owens Case

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will submit "photographic and scientific" evidence in their U.S. defamation lawsuit against commentator Candace Owens to disprove claims that France's first lady was born male, their attorney said Wednesday.

The evidence is expected to include expert testimony and family photographs of Brigitte Macron, 72, both during pregnancy and raising her children, The Telegraph reported.

"We're prepared to demonstrate fully, both generically and specifically, that what she's saying about Brigitte Macron is false," lawyer Tom Clare told BBC's "Fame Under Fire" podcast.

"It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward.

"It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she's willing to do it.

"She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight."

The suit, filed in July in Delaware, accuses Owens of repeatedly promoting a conspiracy theory through social media and an eight-part podcast series. Owens has sought to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds and has publicly vowed to contest the claims.

The Macrons' filing also stated that the man named in the rumors, Jean-Michel Trogneux, is Brigitte Macron's older brother.

Similar allegations first circulated widely in France in 2021. A related ruling in the couple's favor was later overturned on appeal, a decision they have since challenged.

Owens, who has continued to defend her statements, called the lawsuit a "catastrophic PR strategy" and claimed Macron should "fire everyone around you who said this was a very good idea."

"On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court," she said, according to the Telegraph.