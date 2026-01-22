WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: train | crane arm | spain | accidents

Train Collides With Crane Arm in Spain's 4th Rail Accident in a Week

Thursday, 22 January 2026 10:23 AM EST

A commuter train collided with a crane arm that swung into its path in southeastern Spain on Thursday, the transport minister said, in the country's fourth rail accident ‍in less than a week.

Six people suffered ‍minor injuries after the arm hit the passing train's windows, close to the port city ⁠of Cartagena in Murcia region, authorities added.

The incident - which did not derail the train but briefly disrupted traffic on the ​line - came four days after a high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region killed at least 43 people.

Two days after that, ‍on Tuesday, a commuter train derailed after a containment wall fell ⁠on the track due to heavy rain near the city of Barcelona, killing the driver and seriously injuring four passengers.

The main train drivers' union called a nationwide strike over safety standards after ⁠that and a second, ​less serious, collision in ⁠the northeastern Catalonia region the same day.

On Thursday, "a street-lighting basket crane vehicle ... encroached ‍on public railway land with its arm, striking the windows of a metric ‌gauge train that was passing by at the time," Transport Minister Oscar Puente wrote in a post on X.

The ⁠injuries were ​minor, a spokesperson ‍for the central government's representative in Murcia told Reuters.

Alcohol tests on both the train driver and ‍the crane operator were negative, they added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
