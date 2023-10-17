Tom Cotton: Hamas a 'Creature of Iran'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that Hamas is "a creature of Iran" and probably would not have attacked Israel without "Iran's direct involvement."

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said last week that although Iran holds "broad complicity" in the attack on Israel, U.S. intelligence has yet to uncover evidence the country was "wittingly involved."

Cotton said Tuesday "It's indisputable" that Iran was involved in the attack on Israel, adding that "even the Biden administration admits that Iran is, as they say, 'broadly complicit'" in the attack.

He added the Biden administration is right that Iran "is broadly complicit in that you can't breed pit bulls, raise them, feed them, train them, and then let them off their leash and claim no responsibility when they maul a neighbor."

Cotton went on to describe Hamas as "largely a creature of Iran," adding, "I think that 90% of all of its funding … and training is from Iran."

Cotton said Iran "in some cases even makes the missiles that continue to be shot into the heart of Israel now, 10 days after the October 7 attack.

"I do believe … that Hamas, as a creature of Iran, would never undertake such a massive, complex, well-planned operation against Israel without Iran's approval, and probably Iran's direct involvement in planning and coordinating the missions."