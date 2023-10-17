×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom cotton | hamas | israel | iran | terrorism

Tom Cotton: Hamas a 'Creature of Iran'

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 05:27 PM EDT

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that Hamas is "a creature of Iran" and probably would not have attacked Israel without "Iran's direct involvement."

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said last week that although Iran holds "broad complicity" in the attack on Israel, U.S. intelligence has yet to uncover evidence the country was "wittingly involved."

Cotton said Tuesday "It's indisputable" that Iran was involved in the attack on Israel, adding that "even the Biden administration admits that Iran is, as they say, 'broadly complicit'" in the attack.

He added the Biden administration is right that Iran "is broadly complicit in that you can't breed pit bulls, raise them, feed them, train them, and then let them off their leash and claim no responsibility when they maul a neighbor."

Cotton went on to describe Hamas as "largely a creature of Iran," adding, "I think that 90% of all of its funding … and training is from Iran."

Cotton said Iran "in some cases even makes the missiles that continue to be shot into the heart of Israel now, 10 days after the October 7 attack.

"I do believe … that Hamas, as a creature of Iran, would never undertake such a massive, complex, well-planned operation against Israel without Iran's approval, and probably Iran's direct involvement in planning and coordinating the missions."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that Hamas is "a creature of Iran" and probably would not have attacked Israel without "Iran's direct involvement."
tom cotton, hamas, israel, iran, terrorism
231
2023-27-17
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 05:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved