The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Wednesday it has opened a defect investigation into Tesla Model 3 compact ‍sedans over concerns that ‍emergency door release controls may not be easily accessible ⁠or clearly identifiable in an emergency.

The Office of Defects Investigation said the ​probe covers an estimated 179,071 model year 2022 vehicles.

The investigation was opened ‍on December 23 after the agency received a ⁠defect petition alleging that the vehicles' mechanical door release is hidden, unlabeled and not intuitive to locate during ⁠emergencies.

Tesla did not ​immediately respond ⁠to a Reuters request for comment.

The opening ‍of a defect petition does not mean ‌a recall will be issued, but it marks the first step in ⁠a ​regulatory review process that ‍could lead to further action if safety-related defects are confirmed.