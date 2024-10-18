Terrorists Wound 2 Israelis Near Dead Sea

Two Israelis were wounded, one moderately and one lightly, in a shooting attack at Moshav Neot HaKikar in the northern Arava area, just south of the Dead Sea, on Friday.

The army killed two terrorists, and residents of the area were ordered to remain in their homes.

The victims were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

"IDF forces recently identified a number of terrorists who crossed from Jordan into the country south of the Dead Sea. IDF troops were dispatched to the spot and neutralized the two terrorists," the military Spokesperson's Office said.

Soldiers were searching for a possible third attacker who fled the scene, with the Air Force assisting from above, the military added.

Last month, three security guards at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley were murdered in a terrorist shooting.

The gunman, who according to the IDF was a Jordanian citizen, was killed. He was later named as Maher D'yab Hussein Jazi, a 39-year-old truck driver from the city of Irbid.

The Allenby Bridge, known in Jordan as the King Hussein Bridge, located around three miles east of Jericho, connects Israel's Judea and Samaria region with the Hashemite kingdom. The terminal is used mostly by Palestinians and foreign tourists and is forbidden for Israeli citizens, except for Muslims making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

