EU Might Delay First Counter-Tariffs Against US to Mid-April

The European Union could delay imposition of a first set of counter-measures against the United States over President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs until mid-April, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said Thursday.

The European Commission had proposed re-imposing tariffs on 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of U.S. products on April 1, followed by hitting a further 18 billion euros of U.S. goods April 13.

"We are now considering to align the timing of the two sets of EU counter-measures so we can consult with member states on both lists simultaneously, and this would also give us extra time for negotiations with our American partners," Sefcovic told a hearing at the European Parliament.

The first set of EU counter-measures includes applying a 50% tariff on U.S. bourbon. Trump threatened to slap a 200% tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming from the EU if the bloc went ahead with this.

The Trump administration is also planning further tariffs April 2.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said Sunday that the EU was probably mistaken in targeting American whiskey, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned EU partners on Tuesday against escalating the trade dispute with the United States.

"I am not certain that responding to tariffs with more tariffs is necessarily a good deal," Meloni, who is close to Trump, said.

