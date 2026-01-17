EU Warns of Spiral After Trump Greenland Tariff Threat

European Union leaders on Saturday warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over ‍U.S. President ‍Donald Trump's vow to implement ⁠increasing tariffs on European allies until the ​U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.

"Tariffs ‍would undermine transatlantic relations ⁠and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, ⁠and ​committed ⁠to upholding its sovereignty," European ‍Commission President Ursula von ‌der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio ⁠Costa ​said ‍in posts on X.

Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10-percent tariff on all goods sent to the United States.

German MEP Manfred Weber head of the largest group in the European Parliament, the conservative EPP, said Trump's latest remarks called into question the EU-US trade deal negotiated last year.

"The EPP is in favour of the EU–U.S. trade deal, but given Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage," he posted on X.

"The 0% tariffs on U.S. products must be put on hold," he added.

Brussels and Washington clinched a deal in July for most EU exports to face a 15-percent US levy, but both sides are still pushing for additional trade concessions.