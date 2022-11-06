×
Tags: Tanzania | Plane Crash

Reports: Precision Air Plane Crashes into Lake in Tanzania

Sunday, 06 November 2022 03:00 AM EST

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian media are reporting that a Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to Bukoba Airport.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether anyone died in Sunday's crash.

The news reports show photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and say rescue work has begun.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian company.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


