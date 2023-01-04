Senior Taliban: Women's Education Will Get 'Permanent Solution'

Sirajuddin Haqqani, a seasoned terrorist, and the Taliban's "Interior Minister," told the United Nations on Monday that jihadis would soon deliver a "reasonable and permanent solution" to women's education, according to Breitbart.

"For his part, Interior Minister Haqqani said in this meeting that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate thinks for the well-being of the people and is committed to it," the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency reported Tuesday. "He added that efforts are being made to solve the problems and a reasonable and permanent solution is being worked on; to be consistent with Sharia rules and the culture of our people."

Despite the claims, Bakhtar offered no insight as to what such a solution would look like under Sharia. The report then added, during the meeting, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Markus Potzel, thanked Haqqani, a known terrorist, and other Taliban leaders "for their cooperation and the improvement of the security situation."

But the security situation in question speaks broadly to the Taliban's mistreatment of women.