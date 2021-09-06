Anti-Taliban Resistance Declares It Will Fight On in Panjshir

The anti-Taliban resistance force in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley is denying Panjshir fell to the hardline Islamic group — and vows to carry on fighting.

Agence France-Presse reported that in videos circulating on pro-Taliban social media, fighters passed underneath portraits venerating their old enemy, the late Panjshir resistance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — whose son Ahmad Massoud now is leader of the National Resistance Front.

Massoud, in an audio message on Monday after the Taliban's declaration of victory, called for Afghans to "rise up."

The Panjshir, which is mainly inhabited by ethnic Tajik people, has symbolic value in Afghanistan as the area that has resisted occupation by invaders in the past.

Though the Taliban warned Monday anyone who "tries to start an insurgency" against them "will be hit hard," Massoud issued a defiant reply that declared: "For those who want to take up arms, we are with you. For those who will resort to protest, we will stand next to you," AFP reported.

The Washington Examiner reported that the NRF declared its forces "are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails."

According to the Washington Examiner, the Taliban has battled against the NRF after the group’s return to power Aug. 15. The United States pulled its military forces out of the country moments before President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline.

The Washington Examiner has also reported the NRF reached out to the White House on Aug. 26 for help in its resistance to the Taliban but didn’t get a reply.

The news outlet reported Republicans including Rep, Mike Waltz, R-Fla., have urged Biden to help the resistance in its cause.