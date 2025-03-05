Taiwan May Buy More US Weapons, Seeks Closer Ties

Taiwan is seeking closer security ties with the United States and will look to buy more weapons from the country, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday citing a senior Taiwanese official.

"I believe there is a way to have a closer security relation, unofficially, with the US," Taiwan's deputy foreign minister, François Chihchung Wu, told Bloomberg in an interview.

"In increasing our defense budget, certainly the consequence is to buy more American weapons because Europeans don't want to sell us weapons," the report added, quoting Wu as saying.