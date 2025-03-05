WATCH TV LIVE

taiwan | weapons | china | one china policy | donald trump

Taiwan May Buy More US Weapons, Seeks Closer Ties

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 07:44 AM EST

Taiwan is seeking closer security ties with the United States and will look to buy more weapons from the country, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday citing a senior Taiwanese official.

"I believe there is a way to have a closer security relation, unofficially, with the US," Taiwan's deputy foreign minister, François Chihchung Wu, told Bloomberg in an interview.

"In increasing our defense budget, certainly the consequence is to buy more American weapons because Europeans don't want to sell us weapons," the report added, quoting Wu as saying.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


