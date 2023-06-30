Taiwan Foreign Minister Warns About China's Aggression

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned that China's actions outside of its own territory could lead to conflict or war.

"China might be repeating what we saw as the origin of the Second World War. And we have to be careful," Wu told NBC News on Thursday,

He added that "if you look at the history of war, there are plenty of war out of accidents, out of inadvertent accidents."

Wu noted that his country has been inspired by Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"We have seen the very brave Ukrainian soldiers defending their territory, defending their freedom and sovereignty," he said. "And that is something we want to learn."

Wu's comments came shortly after reports emerged that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S. this year used American-made technology.

China has said the balloon was not for espionage but was a civilian craft used for meteorological research. President Joe Biden said that the balloon contained "two boxcars full of spy equipment."