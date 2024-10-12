WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: syria islamic state US airstrikes

US Airstrikes Target Multiple Islamic State Group Camps in Syria

Saturday, 12 October 2024 12:55 PM EDT

A series of U.S. airstrikes targeted several camps run by the Islamic State group in Syria in an operation the U.S. military said will disrupt the extremists from conducting attacks in the region and beyond.

The U.S. Central Command said the airstrikes were conducted Friday, without specifying in which parts of Syria. About 900 U.S. troops have been deployed in eastern Syria alongside the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that were instrumental in the fight against Islamic State group militants.

Despite their defeat, attacks by Islamic State group sleeper cells in Iraq and Syria have been on the rise over the past years, with scores of people killed or wounded.

The Islamic State group seized territory at the height of its power and declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, but was defeated in Iraq in 2017. In March 2019, the extremists lost the last sliver of land they once controlled in eastern Syria.

The U.S. military said the strikes will disrupt the ability of the Islamic State group to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond.

It said battle damage assessments were underway and there were no civilian casualties.

Last month, Iraq's military said that Iraqi forces and American troops killed a senior Islamic State group commander who was wanted by the United States, as well as several other prominent militants.

At its peak, the group ruled an area half the size of the United Kingdom, where it enforced its extreme interpretation of Islam, which included attacks on religious minority groups and harsh punishment of Muslims deemed to be apostates.

