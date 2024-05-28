WATCH TV LIVE

Sweden Halts Plan to Send Gripen Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 07:22 AM EDT

Sweden is pausing plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to allow for the introduction of F-16 fighter jets, the Swedish defense minister told news agency TT in Brussels on Tuesday.

Ukraine last year started discussions with Sweden about the possibility of receiving Gripen jets, and the Nordic country later said its would assess the potential for sending the aircraft made by Swedish defense contractor Saab.

"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told TT, referring to nations that plan to donate U.S.-made F-16 planes to Ukraine.

"This has to do with the fact that the focus is now on introducing the F-16 system," Jonson said.

