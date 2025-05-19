WATCH TV LIVE

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Strip Protections from Some Venezuelans; Deportations Could Follow

Monday, 19 May 2025 01:00 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation.

The court's order, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month.

The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

