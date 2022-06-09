×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sunset | sunrise | gulf coast | saharan air layer

Dust From Africa to Create Extraordinary Sunsets

Dust From Africa to Create Extraordinary Sunsets
A phenonenon known as the "Saharan air layer" will produce picturesque sunsets and sunrises across the Gulf Coast states as early as this weekend. (NASA)

By    |   Thursday, 09 June 2022 02:09 PM

A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will bring extraordinary and picturesque sunsets and sunrises across the Gulf Coast states as early as this weekend.

A weather phenomenon known as the "Saharan air layer" will be pulled east over 5,000 miles and be visible to the naked eye. The dust will arrive first in Florida and Cuba by the weekend and spread as far west as Texas.

By next week, the dust will become more noticeable as thick plumes will accumulate in the atmosphere.

During sunrises and sunsets, the low sun angle will allow for brilliant yellow and red colors to appear enhancing the typical colors one would see late in the evening or early morning. During the day, the sky may appear rather milky as the dust particles remain suspended a few thousand feet in the air.

The dust and dry air not only will provide brilliant colors in the sky but also will block tropical storm activity. Dry air has much less moisture which will disrupt and, in some cases, fully destroy tropical storm formation.

Depending on how much dust arrives, those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities as in many cases air quality can drop to uncomfortable and unhealthy levels.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will bring extraordinary and picturesque sunsets and sunrises across the Gulf Coast states as early as this weekend.
sunset, sunrise, gulf coast, saharan air layer
205
2022-09-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved