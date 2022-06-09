Dust From Africa to Create Extraordinary Sunsets

A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will bring extraordinary and picturesque sunsets and sunrises across the Gulf Coast states as early as this weekend.

A weather phenomenon known as the "Saharan air layer" will be pulled east over 5,000 miles and be visible to the naked eye. The dust will arrive first in Florida and Cuba by the weekend and spread as far west as Texas.

By next week, the dust will become more noticeable as thick plumes will accumulate in the atmosphere.

During sunrises and sunsets, the low sun angle will allow for brilliant yellow and red colors to appear enhancing the typical colors one would see late in the evening or early morning. During the day, the sky may appear rather milky as the dust particles remain suspended a few thousand feet in the air.

The dust and dry air not only will provide brilliant colors in the sky but also will block tropical storm activity. Dry air has much less moisture which will disrupt and, in some cases, fully destroy tropical storm formation.

Depending on how much dust arrives, those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities as in many cases air quality can drop to uncomfortable and unhealthy levels.