WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: summit | peace | war | ukraine | russia | vladimir putin | donald trump

Trump's Hopes for Swift Summit With Putin Might Be Stalled

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 08:05 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's hopes for a quick summit in Budapest with Russian President Vladimir Putin stalled after a preparatory session between the leaders' top foreign-policy aides this week was reportedly put on hold.

The reason for postponing the meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was unclear.

One source cited differing expectations about ending Russia's war in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday.

Rubio and Lavrov might talk on the phone again this week, CNN reported, after the two held a call Monday that Moscow called "constructive."

Russia's foreign ministry could not immediately be contacted by Reuters outside business hours.

The anticipated meeting between Rubio and Lavrov was considered to be the key preparatory step for the second summit this year between Trump and Putin. The two leaders agreed in a phone call last Thursday to meet soon in Budapest, Hungary.

Russia, which started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, says it wants the summit to discuss a possible peace settlement in Ukraine and ways to improve bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump's hopes for a quick summit in Budapest with Russian President Vladimir Putin stalled after a preparatory session between the leaders' top foreign-policy aides this week was reportedly put on hold.
summit, peace, war, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, donald trump
185
2025-05-21
Tuesday, 21 October 2025 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved