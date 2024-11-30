WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: state department | georgia | strategic partnership | eu

State Department: Suspending Strategic Partnership With Georgia

Saturday, 30 November 2024 04:37 PM EST

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia following the decision by the Georgian Dream party to suspend accession to the European Union.

"We condemn excessive force used against Georgians rightfully protesting this betrayal of their constitution - EU is a bulwark against Kremlin," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on X. "We have therefore suspended our Strategic Partnership with Georgia."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia following the decision by the Georgian Dream party to suspend accession to the European Union.
state department, georgia, strategic partnership, eu
68
2024-37-30
Saturday, 30 November 2024 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved