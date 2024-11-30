State Department: Suspending Strategic Partnership With Georgia

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia following the decision by the Georgian Dream party to suspend accession to the European Union.
"We condemn excessive force used against Georgians rightfully protesting this betrayal of their constitution - EU is a bulwark against Kremlin," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on X. "We have therefore suspended our Strategic Partnership with Georgia."
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.