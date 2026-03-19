Starmer, Euro Leaders Condemn Iranian Hormuz Attacks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday condemned the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility, saying the government was working towards a swift resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility," Starmer said on social media.

"We are working towards a swift resolution to the situation in the Middle East, in the best interests of the British people – because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living."

Then Starmer joined leaders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan in a joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable,” read their statement, in part.

They went on, “We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.”