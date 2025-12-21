WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starmer | ukraine | trump

UK's Starmer Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts in Call With Trump

Sunday, 21 December 2025 01:27 PM EST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed efforts ⁠to achieve a "just and lasting end" to the war in Ukraine on Sunday with President Donald Trump, Starmer's Downing Street office said in a statement, after talks between officials in ‍Florida.

"The two leaders began by reflecting ‍on the war in Ukraine," Starmer's office said in a readout of the call, adding ⁠they had discussed the work of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" countries that have pledged to support Ukraine.

"The ​Prime Minister updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just ‍and lasting end to the hostilities."

U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in ⁠Florida on Saturday for the latest talks aimed at ending the conflict, as Trump's administration tries to coax an agreement out of both sides.

The Miami meeting followed U.S. talks on ⁠Friday with Ukrainian and European ​officials, the latest ⁠discussions of a peace plan that has sparked some hope of a ‍resolution to the conflict that began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in ‌February 2022.

The Downing Street readout also said that Starmer and Trump discussed the appointment of Christian Turner as ambassador ⁠to the ​United States after ‍his predecessor Peter Mandelson was fired when supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ‍came to light.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


