UK's Starmer Cancels Vacation Due to Riots

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 01:25 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has canceled his family vacation in order to deal with continuing riots across the United Kingdom, the Independent reported.

The prime minister has warned the police to stay on high alert amid concerns of more trouble, with 6,000 riot officers deployed to potential points of trouble in an effort to prevent more violence.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection to rioting, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council, with more than 300 of them having been charged.

Violence broke out following the fatal stabbing of three young girls two weeks ago at a Southport holiday club amid false claims that the alleged attacker was Muslim and on a watchlist.

Rioters attacked mosques, ambushed police, and set fire to a hotel housing migrants while people were still inside, according to the Independent.

The prime minister and his aides repeatedly have avoided answering questions about the underlying causes of the riots, with the BBC reporting that there is a concern that talking about that topic might be misinterpreted as suggesting some of the unrest was justified.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves was in the United States during the rioting attempting to bolster the new U.K. government's reputation and encourage investment, but the images could hardly have been worse for a politician trying to project stability and order.

The BBC added that even in the Labour Party there is disagreement about what is to blame for the rioting, with some pointing to racism as a major factor and others declaring that poverty and a lack of opportunity are a root cause.

An analysis of Home Office statistics demonstrates that most of the places affected in recent days by the rioting have both high levels of deprivation and above-average levels of asylum-seeker housing.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 12 August 2024 01:25 PM
