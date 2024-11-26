WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starmer | israel | lebanon | hezbollah

UK's Starmer: Cease-Fire Deal Will Give Civilians Relief

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 05:57 PM EST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah will provide some measure of relief to civilian populations in Lebanon and Northern Israel and urged progress toward a cease-fire in Gaza.

Earlier, President Joe Biden said a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah will take effect on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Biden, who gave remarks at the White House shortly after Israel's Security Cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote, said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border would end at 4 a.m. local time.

"We must see immediate progress towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the release of all hostages and the removal of restrictions on desperately needed humanitarian aid," Starmer said in a post on X.

Foreign Minister David Lammy said the cease-fire must be a turning point that builds momentum toward a lasting peace in the Middle East.

"The UK will continue to support United Nations Interim Force's (UNIFIL) essential role in maintaining peace along the Blue Line and the Lebanese Armed Forces, as the only legitimate military force in Lebanon," he said on X.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


