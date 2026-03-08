WATCH TV LIVE

UK's Starmer Speaks With Trump on Middle East

Sunday, 08 March 2026 12:43 PM EDT

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with President Donald Trump on Sunday, less than a day after Trump mounted his latest criticism of the British leader over a perceived lack of support for the U.S. campaign against Iran.

"The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) bases in support of the collective self-defense of partners in the region," a spokeswoman from Starmer's office said in a statement.

The statement did not reference Trump's most recent remarks, made in a post on Truth Social, in which he responded to news Britain may send an aircraft carrier to the region by saying "We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"

The spokeswoman from Starmer's office added: "The Prime Minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six U.S. soldiers."

"They looked forward to speaking again soon."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


