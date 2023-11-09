×
Tags: spain shooting politician

Veteran Spanish Conservative Politician Shot in Face in Madrid Street

Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:00 AM EST

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

Police said he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.

“Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


