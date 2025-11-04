SKorea Sees High Chance of US-North Korea Summit After March Next Year

South Korea's spy agency sees a high possibility that North Korea and the United States will hold a summit after joint U.S.-South Korea military drills in March next year, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The NIS believes that Kim Jong Un is willing to engage in dialog with the United States and will have contact with the United States in the future when conditions are met," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, after a parliamentary audit on the National Intelligence Service, according to the report.

North Korean leader Kim has said he would be willing to talk to the U.S. if Washington dropped demands for denuclearisation, but he did not publicly respond when U.S. President Donald Trump offered to hold talks during his visit to South Korea last week.