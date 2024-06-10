WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea north korea border warning shots

South Korean Troops Fired Warning Shots after North Korean Soldiers Briefly Crossed Land Border

Monday, 10 June 2024 10:00 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the land border earlier this week, South Korea's military said Tuesday.

Some North Korean soldiers who were engaged in unspecified work on the northern side of the border briefly crossed the military demarcation line on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Those North Korean soldiers returned to their territory after South Korea’s military fired warning shots and issued warning broadcasts, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It said North Korea had not conducted any other suspicious activities.

The Koreas’ mine-strewn land border is the world’s most heavily armed border, with hundreds of thousands of combat troops facing each other. It’s a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The border-crossing incident came amid rising tensions over North Korea’s recent launches of trash-carrying balloons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the land border earlier this week, South Korea's military said Tuesday.Some North Korean soldiers who were engaged in unspecified work on the northern side of the border briefly crossed the...
south korea north korea border warning shots
148
2024-00-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved