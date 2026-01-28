WATCH TV LIVE

South Korea's Former First Lady Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison for Corruption

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 02:01 AM EST

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption Wednesday ahead of the verdict for disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law imposition a year ago.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim for receiving gifts from the Unification Church in return for business favors.

The ruling was a surprise after the independent counsel called for a 15-year prison term for Kim on the charges involving bribery, stock price manipulation and political funding law violations.

The court acquitted Kim of charges of stock price manipulation and political funding law violations, citing a lack of evidence.

Kim’s defense team said it thanked the court for its verdict and will discuss whether to appeal.

The ruling was made about three weeks before the court delivers its verdict on a rebellion charge against Yoon for imposing martial law briefly in December 2024.

Another independent counsel has demanded the death sentence for Yoon.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


