South Korea to Negotiate with the US for Favorable Chip Tariff Terms, Official Says

South Korea ⁠will seek favorable terms for U.S. tariffs on imports of memory chips, a presidential office spokesperson ‍said at a ‍televised briefing on Sunday.

The country last year released ⁠a joint fact sheet on its trade deal with the ​U.S. that included terms ensuring South Korea will not receive unfavorable ‍treatment from U.S. tariffs on imported chips ⁠compared to key competitors, the official said, when asked about the Trump administration's proclamation imposing ⁠tariffs on artificial ​intelligence ⁠chips.

On Saturday, South Korea's trade minister ‍said U.S. tariffs on some advanced computing ‌chips would have a limited impact on South Korean companies.

South ⁠Korea's ​Samsung Electronics ‍and SK Hynix are among the world's biggest memory ‍chip producers.