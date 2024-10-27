WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south | korea | christian

South Korean Christian Groups in Massive Protest Against Rights for Same-sex Couples

South Korean Christian Groups in Massive Protest Against Rights for Same-sex Couples
Christian devotees carry crosses during a 2024 Korea Easter Parade on March 30, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Christians around the globe are staging processions, festivals and rituals to commemorate Easter. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Sunday, 27 October 2024 09:49 AM EDT

Hundreds of thousands of members of South Korea's Christian groups held a service in Seoul on Sunday to protest against a landmark court ruling that acknowledged the rights of partners in same-sex couples to receive state health insurance.

The supreme court in July upheld a high court ruling that a same-sex partner was eligible for spousal benefits from the National Health Insurance Service, a move hailed as a win for LGBTQ rights in a country that has lagged others in the region.

Sunday's massive service drew hundreds of thousands of Christians from across the country, disrupting traffic on several major roads in central Seoul.

As many as 230,000 people attended, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing police, The organizers, meanwhile, said as many as 1.1 million people took part. Calls to the Seoul metropolitan police agency were not answered.

Kim Jeong-hee, a spokesperson for the organizing committee, said the verdict was unconstitutional because same-sex marriage has not been legalized.

"I think that would only be the starting point for same-sex marriage legalization policy," Kim said. "We see this not simply as a Christian issue, but as a huge crisis that shakes our country's foundation."

The court had said that with no clauses in the national health insurance act that refer to same-sex union, denial of benefits to such people constitutes discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Some participants held signs saying "oppose the anti-discrimination law" and "protect our children from gender pollution, gender confusion and gender division destruction."

A coalition of hundreds of LGBTQ activists and Catholic and Anglican organizations issued a statement criticizing the joint service as an act that denies the values ​​of inclusiveness, diversity and respect for human rights and an attempt to infringe on the minority's human rights in the name of the majority.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hundreds of thousands of members of South Korea's Christian groups held a service in Seoul on Sunday to protest against a landmark court ruling that acknowledged the rights of partners in same-sex couples to receive state health insurance.The supreme court in July upheld a...
south, korea, christian
297
2024-49-27
Sunday, 27 October 2024 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved