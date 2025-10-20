Kevin Kim to Take Over as Acting US Ambassador to South Korea

The United States' acting ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun will leave his position Thursday, the U.S. embassy in Seoul said in a social media post Monday.

"The State Department expresses its deep appreciation to Ambassador Yun for his leadership and dedication in advancing the United States' interests and further strengthening our enduring and ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance," the embassy said in a X post.

South Korean media including newspaper Hankyoreh reported Sunday that Kevin Kim, the State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan, Korea, and Mongolia, is expected to replace Yun as acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul without citing a clear source.

Yun leaving his post comes days before President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea later this month for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.