WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south africa wildfires climate firefighters

6 Firefighters Have Died Battling a Bushfire in South Africa after Storms Batter Other Areas

6 Firefighters Have Died Battling a Bushfire in South Africa after Storms Batter Other Areas

Monday, 15 July 2024 09:00 PM EDT

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Six firefighters have died battling a bushfire in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa and another two are in a critical condition, emergency services said Monday.

Authorities said they suspect that Sunday's fire may have been started by poachers trying to trap animals to kill.

Three firefighters died at the scene of the fire near the town of Boston, around 130 kilometers (80 miles) inland from the east coast city of Durban, emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said. He said another three firefighters were treated and put on ventilators, but they all died soon after being admitted to the hospital.

One firefighter is still on a ventilator in the hospital, and another is also in critical condition, he said.

Robertson said some of the poachers were also believed to have been injured in the fires near private farms as wind and dry ground caused them to burn out of control. No arrests of suspected poachers were reported.

Wildfires have burned in other parts of KwaZulu-Natal for the last week due to the heat and the wind, leaving at least seven other people dead in various parts of the province, the local government has said.

The fires come as the other side of South Africa has been battered by multiple storms, bringing gale-force winds and flooding.

A series of cold fronts coming in from the Atlantic Ocean have caused widespread damage in Cape Town and surrounding areas on the southwest tip of the country over the last 10 days. Around 15,000 people have been affected and thousands of homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Six firefighters have died battling a bushfire in the eastern KwaZuluNatal province of South Africa and another two are in a critical condition, emergency services said Monday.Authorities said they suspect that Sunday's fire may have been started by poachers trying to trap...
south africa wildfires climate firefighters
275
2024-00-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved