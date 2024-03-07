South Africa Accuses Israel of Starvation, Genocide in Gaza

Since the stampede around an aid convoy in which dozens of people were killed in the Gaza Strip last week, Israel has been under increasing attack by friendly and hostile states for the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The South African government reiterated its appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take action against Israel on Wednesday, writing that "South Africa is compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza, particularly the situation of widespread starvation."

It also repeated its claim that Israel was in breach of the Genocide Convention. South Africa sued Israel at the ICJ last month, with the court deciding not to order Israel to cease fighting but ordering it to take several measures to ensure the rights of the Palestinians.

South Africa requested that the court either take provisional measures against the Jewish state or modify the existing measures to "ensure the safety and security of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over a million children."

"South Africa continues to work as the legal arm of Hamas," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in response on X. "The repeated appeals by South Africa attempting to protect Hamas are another cynical exploitation of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which has already rejected their baseless requests for a cessation of hostilities twice... We call on the court to reject outright the new request of the representatives of Hamas."

After the deadly stampede that was widely blamed on Israel, numerous states sharpened their criticism against Israel over the difficult humanitarian situation in the enclave, where, according to the United Nations, about one-quarter of the population is on the brink of starvation and needs more aid.

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Israel's war against the Hamas terrorists a "tragedy for humankind and a disgrace for civilization," reiterating his country's calls for an "immediate cease-fire."

The humanitarian situation was also repeatedly addressed by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. spokespeople over the last few days, especially during several tense meetings with Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

The U.K. also decried the Palestinians' "devastating and growing humanitarian crisis" and called on Israel to increase the flow of aid after a "tough but necessary" conversation between Gantz and British Foreign Minister David Cameron on Wednesday.

Israel continues to reject accusations that it prevents the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, stressing instead that aid has reached record numbers over the past week.

"Last week we had a record 277 trucks. Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 50% MORE food trucks entering compared with before the war. Israel's crossings have excess capacity and if the UK wants more aid to enter Gaza, it should send it and we'll make sure it gets in," government spokesman Eylon Levy wrote on X.

According to COGAT, the IDF unit responsible for coordinating activities in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip, 257 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday.

"153 trucks carried food, the rest carried medical supplies, shelter equipment and water," according to COGAT. The day before, 255 trucks entered the Strip.

"Increased capacity for aid distribution inside Gaza requires the UN to activate existing international aid mechanisms, and not go through Hamas front UNRWA which relies on Hamas gunmen for 'protection'," Israeli government spokesman Elyon Levy wrote.

"There are no limits on the amount of shelter equipment that can enter Gaza for civilians. Send more. Israel has gone further than any country in history to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in enemy-held territory despite knowing the enemy is stealing that aid."

On Wednesday, COGAT also rejected accusations made by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which claimed that Israel denied 40% of the requests to coordinate aid missions into Gaza this month.

"Out of 193 UN coordination requests, 150 requests were approved. The rest, which are only 22%, were denied for security reasons. And BTW, 30% of the coordinations we approved were not carried out and canceled by you," COGAT stated in response to OCHA's claims.

In addition to existing entry points at Egyptian and Israeli land borders, Israel will also allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from the Mediterranean coast for the first time since Oct. 7, Israel's Channel 13 news reported Wednesday.

The shipments will be funded by the United Arab Emirates and will be sent to Cyprus, where they will be inspected by Israeli officials before being transferred to Gaza.

The initiative is expected to begin in the coming days, Reuters reported.

"They want the aid to be dispatched before the start of Ramadan" which begins on Sunday, an anonymous source told Reuters.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.