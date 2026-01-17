Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he valued an offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate a dispute over Nile River waters between Egypt ‍and Ethiopia.

In a post on X, ‍Sisi said on Saturday that he addressed Trump's letter by affirming Egypt's position ⁠and concerns about the country's water security in regard to Ethiopia's disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On ​Friday, Trump said that he was ready to restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve the ‍dispute over the Ethiopian dam, which both Egypt and Sudan ⁠consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Egypt has long opposed the project because of worries about its future supplies of water from the Nile, ⁠on which it is heavily ​dependent.

Sudan, ⁠another downstream country, has expressed concern about the regulation and safety ‍of its own water supplies and dams.

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah ‌al-Burhan also welcomed Trump's mediation offer on Saturday.

Ethiopia, the continent's second-most populous nation with more than 120 ⁠million ​people, sees the $5 ‍billion dam on a tributary of the Nile as central to its economic ambitions. ‍It has repeatedly rejected Egypt's claims.