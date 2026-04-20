Shooting at Pyramids North of Mexico City Leaves 1 Canadian Tourist Dead, Injures 6 People

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, leaving one Canadian tourist dead and six other people injured at the archaeological site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, the Mexican government said.

The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Mexican authorities wrote in a statement.

The local government said four people were wounded by gunshots and that two more were injured from falls and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Among those injured were Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists, the local government said. It wasn't immediately clear the extent of their injuries.

Video and photos published by local news organizations show a man standing with a gun on top of one pyramid while people duck for cover. A number of gunshots ring out in the videos.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

“What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote.

The Teotihuacán pyramids are a series of massive structures on the outskirts of Mexico City built by three different ancient civilizations. As one of Mexico's most important touristic destinations, the site drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, according to government figures.

Security officials found a gun, a knife and ammunition after the shooting.

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