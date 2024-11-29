Japan's New PM Seeks 'Frank Discussions' With Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday said he expects to have frank discussions with President-elect Donald Trump regarding the security agreement between his country and the U.S., which he called the cornerstone of the alliance.

"I will have frank discussions with incoming president Trump and lead the alliance to new heights," Ishiba, who assumed office Oct. 1, said in a policy address to Parliament, the Taipei Times reported.

"Naturally, the U.S. has its own national interest, and Japan has its own national interest. That is why I think exchanging opinions frankly and enhancing the national interests of both countries in a synergetic way will help realize a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Japan has been alarmed by China's assertive behavior in territorial disputes in the Asia-Pacific region, including around Taiwan. Also, nuclear-armed North Korea's expansion of its missile activities have increased tensions in the region. Trump met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during his first term.

Ishiba mentioned the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement but not his desire to reshape the deal. Japan wants to revise the 64-year-old security agreement to include such issues as allowing Japanese authorities, such as the police, the right to enter U.S. bases and facilities, according to The Japan Times. The U.S. can deny entrance if it so desires.

"The Japan-U.S. security alliance is the foundation of Japan's diplomacy and security," Ishiba said. "At the same time, however, the United States receives great strategic benefits from the existence of facilities and areas [controlled by] U.S. forces in Japan."

He also did not mention his desire to create a regional military alliance such as NATO, which has a provision that commits each member to treat an attack on an alliance ally as an attack against every other country.

Ishiba talked to Trump by phone two days after Election Day, NHK World Japan reported. Ishiba told Trump he respects the fact that his campaign to "make America great again" gained support from many Americans. Trump, who had a warm relationship with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his first term, responded that he looks forward to talking with Ishiba in person.

"We are considering holding a meeting as soon as possible at a time that is most convenient for both sides," Ishiba reportedly said earlier this month in Peru, where he was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Ishiba wanted to meet Trump after he left South America, but Trump's team confirmed that no meetings with foreign leaders will take place before his Jan. 20 inauguration.