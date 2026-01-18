Bessent: Greenland 'Can Only Be Defended' by US

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump is serious about bringing Greenland under U.S. control, arguing Sunday that the Arctic territory "can only be defended if it is part of the U.S."

The stance is escalating tensions with NATO allies as European leaders reject any sale and warn the dispute could fracture transatlantic security cooperation.

In a Sunday "Meet the Press" interview, Bessent defended Trump’s push to acquire Greenland as a forward-looking national security move tied to Arctic competition with Russia and China, while declining to say whether the president has ruled out military action.

"President Trump strongly believes that we cannot outsource our security," Bessent told moderator Kristen Welker, describing a future "battle in the Arctic" and arguing the United States should not be pulled into a conflict over Greenland.

"We would keep our NATO guarantees," he said, but added, "better now, peace through strength, make it part of the United States, and there will not be a conflict because the United States right now, we are the hottest country in the world, we are the strongest country in the world.

"The Europeans project weakness. The U.S. projects strength."

Pressed repeatedly on whether Trump’s stance is a negotiating tactic or a real annexation bid, Bessent said, "The president believes that enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the U.S."

He later added, "What we know is the U.S., that Greenland can only be defended if it is part of the U.S., and it will not need to be defended if it is part of the U.S. The president is trying to avoid a conflict."

Welker asked how a U.S. takeover by force would differ from Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Bessent replied, "Look, I believe that the Europeans will understand that this is best for Greenland, best for Europe, and best for the United States." When asked if military action remained on the table, he said, "I haven't spoken with the president on that."

European officials have rejected Trump’s position, and the issue has drawn sharp pushback in Europe and Greenland.

Reuters reported that Trump said he would impose escalating tariffs on eight European countries unless the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland.

The Netherlands’ foreign minister called the tariff threat “blackmail,” while EU ambassadors planned an emergency meeting set for Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, starting at 5:00 p.m. in Brussels, Belgium.

Bessent argued that Trump’s approach is built on leverage, including tariffs, and he criticized Europe’s continued reliance on Russian energy, saying that European purchases of Russian oil are "funding Russia's efforts against Ukraine."

The White House has, in recent months, used trade pressure tied to Russian oil purchases to address this issue.