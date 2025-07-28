Man Trying to Send Message to Trump Charged in Plane Bomb Scare

A man who allegedly said he wanted to send a message to President Donald Trump and claimed he had a bomb onboard an EasyJet flight to Scotland has been charged, according to The Scottish Sun.

The outlet reported that the 41-year-old suspect was charged on Monday after being arrested the day before.

Scottish authorities took the man into custody around 8:20 a.m. Sunday after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow International Airport.

According to the Sun, the incident occurred the day before Trump was expected to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the president's Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire.

"We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved," a spokesperson for Police Scotland told the outlet. "We are aware of videos circulating online, and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers."

Video reportedly filmed during the flight from London Luton Airport and obtained by Glasgow Live showed the man standing in the aircraft's center aisle shouting, "I'm going to bomb the plane. Death to America, death to Trump." Seconds later, a man tackled the suspect to the ground while another man jumped up to help restrain him and said, "Don't move."

In footage obtained by the Sun, the man says, "I want to send a message to Donald Trump" when being questioned by other passengers about his behavior.

One of the passengers restraining the man then replies, "Yeah, OK, but Donald Trump is not on this plane; families are."

The man responds by saying, "He is in Scotland."

Prior to the exchange, a flight crew member can be heard on the loudspeaker telling passengers to prepare for landing.

In the Sun's footage, the passengers restrained the suspect until Scottish police boarded the plane and handcuffed the man before getting him up and escorting him off.

An easyJet spokesperson told Glasgow Live that "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard. EasyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time."

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority," the company spokesperson said.