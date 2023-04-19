Saudi Prince Slams Israeli, US Threats to Strike Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he thinks Israel and the United States lose credibility when they threaten to act militarily against Iran, according to Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat, a London-based newspaper.

The Arabic newspaper is known to promote the policies of the Saudi kingdom. The article, by writer Badr al-Kharif, commemorated six years since bin Salman turned heir to the Saudi throne, giving a portfolio of MBS as "the prince of the East, the hope of the nation and the builder of the virtuous state."

In the article, al-Kharif gave the prince's reasons for the recent China-brokered rapprochement agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"The Saudi Crown Prince, Bin Salman, thinks that with a country like Iran – that has ancient history and culture – it is impossible to solve conflicts through direct military confrontation," the article stated. "He is convinced that such a solution would involve recklessness and adventurism and there are no victors in war."

According to Israeli Middle East experts, it is possible that the crown prince himself directed the writer to express conciliatory sentiments about Iran.

According to the newspaper, MBS believes a political solution, through dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, is the right way to navigate the decades-old threats Iran poses to the region.

"Countries cannot be wiped off the map when problems can be solved on the table," the report stated, citing bin Salman's approach. It claimed that "Bin Salman does not pay attention to American and Israeli threats to strike in Iran and is convinced that they are a type of political blackmailing and chatters that have been around for decades."

"There has been no indication of their credibility up until today," the article said.

The article described the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran as having "turned a page over a pressing issue," and attributed it to the wisdom and foresight of the Saudi crown prince.

It also highlighted the kingdom's re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Syria as another achievement for MBS, after a 12-year boycott of the Assad regime. Currently, the Saudi kingdom is leading the efforts to have Syria re-join the Arab League.

On Tuesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. This marks the most significant development in years towards ending Syria's regional isolation as a result of its 12-year-long civil war.

