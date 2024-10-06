WATCH TV LIVE

Saudi King Salman to Undergo Medical Tests for Lung Inflammation

Sunday, 06 October 2024 03:41 PM EDT

Saudi King Salman will undergo medical tests on Sunday evening for lung inflammation, the state news agency said, citing a statement from the royal court.

The brief statement did not reveal more details.

The 88-year-old king of the world's biggest oil exporter, a major U.S. ally in the Middle East, also received medical care for lung inflammation in May.

Salman last chaired a cabinet meeting in August, less than two weeks after a royal decree issued by him allowed the cabinet to convene in the absence of the king, crown prince or both.

The decree said that in their absence it would be chaired by the eldest member of the cabinet who is a descendant of Salman's father King Abdulaziz Al Saud, founder of the Saudi state.

