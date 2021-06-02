×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Saudi Arabia | Stock Market

Saudi Stock Market Trading Stops over Technical Error

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

The Tadawul later said trading had resumed, but Saudi state TV said trading remain halted despite the stock market's statement. There was no immediate explanation for the conflicting statements.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch. Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix...
Saudi Arabia,Stock Market
104
2021-00-02
Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved