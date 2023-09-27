×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: saudi arabia | citizens | israel | tech companies | normalization | poll | west bank

Third of Saudis Want Business Ties With Israel: Washington Poll

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 10:35 AM EDT

Roughly one-third of Saudi Arabian citizens would approve of cooperation with Israeli technology companies as an initial step toward normalization with the Jewish state, according to a study published by the Washington Institute on Sept. 18.

The participants of the study were asked to express their degree of support for potential unilateral steps the kingdom could take toward normalizing relations with Israel.

The study comes amid a concerted effort by the United States, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Israel to reach a tripartite deal that would involve defense guarantees from the U.S. and a civilian nuclear program for Saudi Arabia in exchange for diplomatic relations with Israel.

While an increase in business ties received some support, other steps proved very unpopular.

For example, permitting Israeli planes to fly over Saudi Arabia, a policy currently in effect, was "strongly opposed" by 53%, with another 31% being "somewhat" opposed.

Allowing Jewish or Christian tourists to hold prayer meetings in designated spaces also received little support, with 78% opposing "strongly" and another 18% responding with "somewhat."

The study further asked respondents what they believed to be relevant factors "in considering whether or not Saudi Arabia should establish official relations with Israel."

Almost half (46%) of the respondents considered it "very" or "somewhat" important that Israel guarantee the prayer rights for all Muslims, not only Saudis, at the Muslim sites on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Conversely, the Palestinian issue seems to be rather low on the agenda of Saudi citizens. Only 36% said the believe it is important to carry out "steps toward political rights and better economic opportunities for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza."

This response may be the result of a reportedly low public opinion of Palestinian leadership by the Saudi Kingdom.

According to the Washington Institute poll, only 15% of Saudis hold an even "somewhat positive" view of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, while even fewer (10%) expressed a favorable view of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Roughly one-third of Saudi Arabian citizens would approve of cooperation with Israeli technology companies as an initial step toward normalization with the Jewish state, according to a study published by the Washington Institute on Sept. 18.
saudi arabia, citizens, israel, tech companies, normalization, poll, west bank, gaza
350
2023-35-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved