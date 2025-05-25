Saudi Arabia to Ease Alcohol Ban Before 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia announced Friday it will lift its decades-long alcohol ban at 600 designated tourist locations by 2026, marking a significant policy shift aimed at boosting international tourism ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup and 2030 Expo, the U.S. Sun reported.

Under the new regulations, visitors can purchase wine, beer, and cider at licensed venues, including high-end hotels, luxury resorts, and expatriate communities. Spirits and beverages with more than 20% alcohol content remain strictly prohibited, as are alcohol sales in public spaces, private homes, retail outlets, and fan zones.

This strategic decision, part of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's ambitious Vision 2030 program, aims to reposition Saudi Arabia as a competitive global tourist destination, emulating successful models established by neighboring Gulf countries like the UAE and Bahrain.

Saudi authorities emphasized the initiative will not compromise the Kingdom's Islamic and cultural values. Licensed venues will adhere to strict operational guidelines, ensuring controlled and responsible consumption.

The goal "is to welcome the world without losing cultural identity — positioning Saudi Arabia as a progressive, yet respectful player on the global tourism map," officials said in a statement.

Major tourist projects such as Neom, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project are slated as initial locations for alcohol sales, expected to draw substantial international interest and investment.

The policy reversal contrasts sharply with earlier statements from the Saudi Ambassador to the U.K., Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, who confirmed earlier this year that alcohol would remain banned at the 2034 World Cup.

"There is no alcohol at all, rather like our weather, it's a dry country," Prince Khalid had said. "We're happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture, but we don't want to change our culture for someone else."

This previous stance had sparked frustration among international football fans. According to Sun News, one fan on social media, Tim Bailey, commented, "Their country, their rules. But why the f*** would anyone want to go there anyway?" Another added, "Weird... they always want everyone else to change their culture for them."

However, Saudi insiders hope this updated policy will ease criticisms and enhance the Kingdom's appeal as a hospitable yet culturally distinct destination.

Sources indicated that the new model was heavily inspired by successful, tightly controlled alcohol sales programs in Dubai and Manama, which have boosted tourism without undermining local traditions.

Despite this liberalization, Saudi Arabia continues to enforce a rigorous legal framework based on Wahhabism, a strict interpretation of Sunni Islam. Producing, importing, or drinking alcohol outside the new tourist guidelines remains illegal, punishable by severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and deportation.

The Kingdom asserts this initiative is not a "free-for-all" but a carefully regulated policy intended to bolster economic growth and global perceptions without sacrificing deeply held religious and cultural norms.