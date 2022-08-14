×
Putin: Russia and North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019. (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 14 August 2022 05:29 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to Kim for North Korea's liberation day, Putin said that closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

