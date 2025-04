Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, has said he may meet John Ratcliffe, the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the TASS state news agency reported on Thursday.

Naryshkin was cited as saying he had a "very constructive" phone conversation with Ratcliffe and that he would therefore not rule out an in-person meeting "at some point," according to TASS.