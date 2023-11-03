×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russian | drone | ukraine | kharkiv | civilians

Russian Drones Hit Civilian Targets in Kharkiv

Friday, 03 November 2023 07:22 AM EDT

Russian drones hit civilian targets and triggered a fire early on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure after midnight in the city in Ukraine's northeast and also struck a locality in the region.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the fire was being brought under control, without elaborating.

The air raid alert in Kharkiv and other central regions was lifted 90 minutes after the initial reports, and there was no further word on the situation on the ground.

Alerts remained in effect in regions in the west, and the Ukrainian air force said Russian drones were in the air in three regions.

Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of Lviv region, on the Polish border, said anti-aircraft units had been active. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian drones hit civilian targets and triggered a fire early on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said, but there was no immediate word on casualties.
russian, drone, ukraine, kharkiv, civilians
143
2023-22-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved