Russian Drone Attack Kills 2 Adults, Child in Ukraine's Chernihiv Region

A Russian drone targeted a truck delivering gas in a border district of Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region on Thursday, killing two adults and a child, national police said.

"The Russians deliberately hit a truck delivering liquefied gas to people with a drone. The gas cylinders detonated. Residential buildings caught fire," regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.

A six-year-old child was among the victims, he added.

A four-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among four wounded people hospitalized after the attack, Chaus said. Both of them were in severe condition, he added.

Images from the site he posted alongside showed a truck completely burnt out and flames raging near private houses.