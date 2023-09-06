×
×
Tags: russian | air strikes | romania | border | nato

Romanian President: Russian Strikes Very Close to Our Border

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 07:59 AM EDT

Russian air strikes took place less than one kilometer from Romania's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, amid intense attacks on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Iohannis was speaking a day after Kyiv said Russian drones had detonated on Romanian territory, a claim Bucharest denied.

"We had attacks just today, the minister of defense told me, which were verified at 800 meters from our border. So very, very close," said Iohannis, speaking in a joint press conference with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

"I can tell you no piece, no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania," he added, according to a translation from Romanian broadcaster Digi TV.

Moscow has mounted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine since the start of its invasion last year. Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.

Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbors, including NATO members, several times during the war.

In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November. Poland and NATO allies later said it was a misfired Ukrainian air defense missile.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


