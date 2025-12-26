Russian Drones Damage Foreign-Flagged Vessels in Southern Ports, Ukraine Says

Russian overnight drone attacks damaged Slovakia-, Palau- and Liberia-flagged vessels in ports in Ukraine's ‍Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, ‍Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Friday.

In recent weeks, ⁠Russia has escalated attacks on the southern Odesa region, and Ukrainian officials ​said Moscow aimed to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and sow ‍chaos among civilians.

There were no casualties in Friday's ⁠strikes, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, but the attacks caused power cuts ⁠and damaged elevators ​and civilian warehouses ⁠in the Odesa region.

Separately, Kuleba added, drones ‍damaged a locomotive and a freight car at ‌the northwestern Kovel railway station, around 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) from Poland.

"Despite Russia's ⁠deliberate ​terror, Ukraine's ‍logistics system continues to function," Kuleba said.

Russia did not comment on ‍the matter.